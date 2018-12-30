William ‘Bill’ Hart, 84, formerly of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at Rebekah Haven, Green Bay, Wis. Bill was surrounded by his loving family during his final moments.
He was born in La Crosse, Nov. 18, 1934, to Clifford and Helen (Groves) Hart.
Bill graduated from Logan High School in 1954. After graduating from high school, Bill became a carman for the Soo Line Railroad. After 40 years of working on the railroad Bill retired and continued to reside in La Crosse.
Anyone who knew Bill, knew about his passionate fandom for the University of La Crosse football team. Bill was an outdoors-man and enjoyed observing and hunting ducks with his family, he was a member of Ducks Unlimited.
Bill volunteered at the Gunderson Health System and clinic. As a member of the Shriners. Bill gave joy and support to his community. Bill was a huge Packers fan.
Bill is survived by his sister, Sharon Aspenson, Green Bay; nephew, Ronald Aspenson, Green Bay, nephew, Rick Aspenson, Fond du Lac, Wis.; niece, Debbie (Aspenson) Johnson and her husband, David, Green Bay, niece, Sherry (Aspenson) Tilot and her husband, Tom, Green Bay; and special friend, Judy Page of La Crosse.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 1425 Jackson St., La Crosse. Pastor George Groves will officiate and burial will be at Viroqua Cemetery at a later date. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
A special thank you to the staff of Rebekah Assisted Living and Compasses Hospice for the loving care they gave to Bill.
Online condolences may be made at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.