William Howard Stenulson, 72, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Black River Memorial Hospital in Black River Falls. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 11, 2022 at Squaw Creek Lutheran Church, visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment to follow at Squaw Creek Cemetery. For a complete obituary, please view at www.torgersonfh.com.