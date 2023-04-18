CHIPPEWA FALLS — William J. “Stinky” Lloyd, 75, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at his residence.

Bill was born March 13, 1948, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Robert “Bud” and Naomi (Melville) Lloyd.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict.

On May 26, 1973, Bill married Susan “Lovey” Radisewitz in Eau Claire.

Bill worked at Uniroyal from 1975 until the plant shut down, and then he owned and operated Sal Trucking until he retired.

He enjoyed playing softball, both fastpitch and slowpitch, ping-pong, happy hour with friends, all Wisconsin sports teams and his VW Bug. He will be missed by all of us and his best dog, Emmie.

Bill is survived by his wife, Susan; three daughters: Janelle (Scott) Jones of Holcombe, Kelli (Adam) Olson of Cadott and Crystal (Dean) Frase of Eau Claire; three brothers: Larry Lloyd, Mike (Suzi) Lloyd both of Eau Claire and Bob (Roxy) Lloyd of Sheboygan; one sister, Sharon “Lucky” (Bob) Duncan of Channahon, Illinois; two brothers-in-law: Steve Radisewitz of Princeton, Minnesota, and Jim (Mary) Flanagan of Milwaukee; one sister-in-law, Cheryl Lindow of Valley Springs, California; and seven grandchildren: Tyler (Ellie) Jones, Zachary, Joshua and Nathan Jones, Lilly Olson, Jesica and Reece Frase.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Sandy Flanagan.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.