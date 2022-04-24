SOLDIERS GROVE/LA CROSSE — William J. Prestwood, 76, of Soldiers Grove, formerly of La Crosse and Avoca died on Monday, February 21, 2022, at his home lovingly surrounded by his wife and children.

He was born on September 8, 1945, in La Crosse the son of William and Margaret (Geier) Prestwood. Bill was united in marriage to Karen Kleinhaus on August 1, 1964.

Bill is survived by his wife of 57 years, Karen of Soldiers Grove; children: Randy (Brenda) Prestwood of Avoca, Sheila (Jamey) Wardell of Avoca, Bill (Ivy) Prestwood of La Crescent, Minnesota; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one on the way; brothers and sister: Robert Prestwood of La Crosse, Donald (LeeAnne) Prestwood of Florida; Bonnie (Tom) Krueger of La Crosse; sister-in-law, Kay Prestwood of Black River Falls; many other relatives and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, son John; brothers and sister: Daniel Prestwood, Jeanne Bundy, Jerry Prestwood and sister-in-law Sharon Prestwood.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Soldiers Grove American Legion from 2 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.