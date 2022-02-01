William James Bohn

William “Bill” James Bohn, 80, of Sparta, WI, passed away on January 28, 2022, in his home surrounded by family.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at 12:30 PM, Monday, February 7, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, with Father Eric Berns officiating, Burial, with full military honors provided by VFW Post 2112 and American Legion Post 100 of Sparta, will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM Monday, February 7, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Freedom Honor Flight. Bill will be remembered as a devoted family man, tremendous storyteller, a proud patriot and US Navy veteran. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com

The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.