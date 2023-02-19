William James Chamberlain

LA CROSSE - William James Chamberlain, 89, of La Crosse, died peacefully on February 16, 2023, at Hillview Nursing Home surrounded by his family.

He was born to Joseph Bowman and Margaret Elizabeth (Blackburn) Chamberlain on October 11, 1933, in Minot, ND. Bill graduated from St. Leo's High School, Minot in 1951, North Dakota State University, Fargo, ND with a degree in Industrial Engineering and Management in 1956 and Oklahoma State University with a degree in Meteorology in 1958. He married Marjorie J. Stearns, October 23, 1954, in St. Leo's Catholic Church in Minot. He served in the United States Air Force from January 1957 until March 1962 including three years as a Meteorologist in Detachment 14, 28th Weather Squadron at RAF Bentwaters, Suffolk County, England. During this time, he was accompanied by his family. They lived off base in Felixstowe then Great Glemham. Moving to La Crosse in 1962 to join Trane Company, he subsequently worked at Viterbo College (now University) and later St. Francis Medical Center (now Mayo Clinic) retiring in 1990.

Bill is survived by his wife, Marge; and their four children: Mark (Minda), La Crosse; Rosann (Cal Hardie) Chamberlain, Edina, MN; Julie (Mark Small) Chamberlain, Whitefish Bay, WI and Paul (Donna), De Pere, WI; and nine grandchildren: Matthew, Lauren (Cody), Andrew (Amy), Joshua, Alyssa, Jacob, Patrick, Samuel and William; a brother: Jack; and nieces and nephews from both Chamberlain and Gillund (Stearns) families. He was preceded in death by his parents; Marjorie's parents, Neal Cyrus and Ruby Marie Stearns; sister-in-law, Donna Chamberlain; brother and sister-in-law: Bernhard and Shirley (Stearns) Gillund; niece (by marriage), Jane Gillund; and his grandson, Daniel.

Bill enjoyed family gatherings including cards or games with his children and grandchildren with family bonfires. He was very active in Blessed Sacrament Parish and the Serra Club of La Crosse encouraging vocations in the Catholic Church. Over the years he also was a volunteer in a number of community organizations including La Crosse County Board, La Crosse Public Library and Mayo Clinic.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament Church with Father Billy Dodge and Monsignor Robert Hundt presiding. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials directed to Blessed Sacrament Church, Catholic Charities of La Crosse or Viterbo University.