VIROQUA—William “Jim” Hornby, age 86, of rural Viroqua, died on Monday, February 13, 2023. Jim was born on January 26, 1937, in Viroqua to Robert and Minnie (Higgins) Hornby. He graduated from Viroqua High School with the class of 1955. Following graduation, he moved to Beloit and began working as a machinist at Fairbanks-Morse. He also worked in Milwaukee at Allis Chalmers before moving back to Viroqua where he owned and operated the Standard Oil Gas Station until 1977. Beginning in 1977, he began farming on the farm he purchased in 1972, just outside of Viroqua. He was well known for repairing radiators at Hornby Radiator Repair for 50 years and drove school bus for many years for the Viroqua School District. On December 29, 1956, Jim married Nancy Boettcher in La Crosse. They were married for 47 years until Nancy’s death in 2004. Jim had a passion for woodworking and fishing.