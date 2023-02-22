VIROQUA—William “Jim” Hornby, age 86, of rural Viroqua, died on Monday, February 13, 2023. Jim was born on January 26, 1937, in Viroqua to Robert and Minnie (Higgins) Hornby. He graduated from Viroqua High School with the class of 1955. Following graduation, he moved to Beloit and began working as a machinist at Fairbanks-Morse. He also worked in Milwaukee at Allis Chalmers before moving back to Viroqua where he owned and operated the Standard Oil Gas Station until 1977. Beginning in 1977, he began farming on the farm he purchased in 1972, just outside of Viroqua. He was well known for repairing radiators at Hornby Radiator Repair for 50 years and drove school bus for many years for the Viroqua School District. On December 29, 1956, Jim married Nancy Boettcher in La Crosse. They were married for 47 years until Nancy’s death in 2004. Jim had a passion for woodworking and fishing.
Survivors include his three sons, Robert (Michal) Hornby of Janesville, Ed (Laurie) Hornby of Mt. Horeb, WI, and John (Becky) Hornby of Genoa; 10 grandchildren, Tabitha, Maria, Felicia, Belinda, Jodi, Megan, Jaymee, Jessica, Julia, and Alyson; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; partner for the last 17 years, Phyllis Munyon; other relatives and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy; two grandchildren, Jeremiah, and Jenna; and his brother and sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Association are appreciated.
A Celebration of Jim’s Life was held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Visitation was held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Jim will be laid to rest at the Viroqua Cemetery at a later date. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
Jim’s family would like to thank Dr. Kazi Rayhan and Gundersen Lutheran Hospice for the exceptional care they provided Jim.