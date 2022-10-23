William L. Roellich

After a prolonged battle with kidney disease, William (Bill) Leonard Roellich passed away on September 19, 2022, in Bellevue, Washington.

Bill was a loving and caring son, brother, husband, and father. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, his three children and four grandchildren. Bill was the oldest of five. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers and is survived by a brother and sister.

William Roellich’s legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of those he loved.

The regular 9:45 a.m. Mass will be offered up for Bill Roellich at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, La Crosse, Wisconsin, on November 6, 2022, with donuts and coffee to follow. A dedicated memorial service and reception will be held in the spring of 2023 in Southern California.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Kidney Fund https://www.kidneyfund.org/ways-give and complete their ecard to InMemoryWLRoellich@gmail.com.