TUCSON, AZ—William L. Thompson passed away after a long battle with a ALS on July 16, 2020 in Tucson. He was born March 19, 1965 in La Crosse, WI. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor August 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., at the Neighborhood City Church on 7th Street, Lacrosse, WI.