William "Little Bill" Coughlin

WINONA - William "Little Bill" Coughlin died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 2, 2022, due to injuries sustained in an accident. Bill was an old school biker and put thousands of miles per year on his Harleys, touring this great country with family and friends. He also worked in various manufacturing facilities. To some, he was their favorite supervisor.

A celebration of Bill's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Main Street Saloon, 56 Main St, Hokah, MN 55941. Online condolences can be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.

