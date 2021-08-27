TOMAH—William M. Ottum, age 83, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, at the Cranberry Court Assisted Living Center. Bill was born August 20, 1937, to Clarence and Esther (Green) Ottum in rural Wilton, WI and was raised in the Ontario area.

After graduating high school, Bill enlisted in the United States Air Force in October 1954. After basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, he served as an aircraft jet engine mechanic. Duty stations include Whiteman Air Force Base and Japan. Bill was Honorably Discharged in February 1959.

He was united in marriage to Elizabeth Scott April 15, 1960. They were together for more than 53 years until her death in December 2013.

Over the years Bill worked at the Chrysler Corporation in Belvidere, IL and CA. Bill was a police officer for the Beloit Police Department, farmed in rural LaFarge, and the owner of the Valley Bar in Valley, WI. Bill drove truck for several trucking companies before retiring from Band Box Cleaners. He enjoyed working on engines and refrigeration units and in his spare time, he could be found tinkering in his garage and could fix almost anything with a motor. Bill was also crew chief for Ottum Racing in the late 1980’s to the mid 1990’s at the Tomah-Sparta Speedway and WI Dells Raceway, helping his son, Jeff become Track Champion in 1995.