William Mazuk

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2135 Weston Street. Burial will be in the Mormon Coulee Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. To Live Stream the funeral service please visit the church website at https://www.ourredeemerlacrosse.org In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choosing. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com