William Mazuk

William Mazuk

LA CROSSE—William (Bill) Mazuk, of La Crosse, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Hillview Health Care Center.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2135 Weston Street. Burial will be in the Mormon Coulee Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. To Live Stream the funeral service please visit the church website at https://www.ourredeemerlacrosse.org In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choosing. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com

