TOMAH—William McKinley Nelson, age 29, of Tomah, WI, passed away unexpectedly from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born February 4, 1992 to Mark and Debora (Kopp) Nelson in Tomah, Wisconsin.

William was a kind-hearted, full of life guy. He enjoyed making people smile and had a fun-loving personality. When he wanted to do something, he was all in! He was a true outdoorsman who loved fishing, camping, and hunting. William enjoyed every chance he got to spend with his nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his parents, Mark (Jill Welch) Nelson and Debora (Michael Mountain) Nelson; siblings: Shannon (Ryan) Waterworth, Thomas Nelson, Michael Nelson, Steven (Angela Organ) Nelson, and Zachary Mountain; nieces and nephews: Bryce and Zoey Waterworth, Allison and Kadan Nelson, Kynlee Nelson, and Dylan, Hanna and Makayla Nelson. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Private family services will be held. A Celebration of William’s Life will be held at a later date this summer. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.

