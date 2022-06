HOLMEN — William P. Cilley, 72, of Holmen passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Gundersen Medical Center, La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.