William Patrick "Bill" Patterson
LA CROSSE - William Patrick "Bill" Patterson, 82, of La Crosse, died on Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, St. Joseph Ridge. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 4:00–7:00 PM and again on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of services. The Knights of Columbus will lead a Rosary Friday evening at 6:30 PM.
