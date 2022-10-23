LA CROSSE — William Patrick “Bill” Patterson, 82, of La Crosse died on Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, St. Joseph Ridge. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. The Knights of Columbus will lead a Rosary Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. A complete obituary and online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.