ONALASKA—William R. “Bill” Bray, 69 of Onalaska, WI died on Friday September 16, 2022 at his home following a battle with cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday September 22, 2022 at AST. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Onalaska. Friends may call at the church from 9:30 until the time of the service. Online condolences and a complete obituary can be found at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.