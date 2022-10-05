William R. “Bill” Lewis, 76, of West Salem and formerly of La Crosse, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Trempealeau Mountain Golf Club.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., on Monday, October 10, 2022, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Barre Mills. Rev. Andrew Schultz will officiate. Military honors will be rendered.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., on Sunday, and also from 3:00 p.m., until the time of service, Monday, both at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and may be directed to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Barre Mills, or Luther High School.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.