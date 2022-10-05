 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

William R. "Bill" Lewis

William R. “Bill” Lewis, 76, of West Salem and formerly of La Crosse, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Trempealeau Mountain Golf Club.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., on Monday, October 10, 2022, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Barre Mills. Rev. Andrew Schultz will officiate. Military honors will be rendered.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., on Sunday, and also from 3:00 p.m., until the time of service, Monday, both at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and may be directed to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Barre Mills, or Luther High School.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Weight lifting brings amazing benefits at any age

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News