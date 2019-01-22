William Reed

William C. Reed
BLACKSBURG, Va. -- William C. Reed, 87, of Blacksburg passed away at home Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, where he and Enid were living with their daughter, Mary Psiaki and family. Born in Viroqua, Feb. 12, 1931, to Robert C. Reed and Jessie Campbell Reed.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Enid McGarry Reed; daughters, Mary (Mark) Psiaki of Blacksburg and Lori (Ted) Hewitt of Tucson, Ariz/; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Lou McGarry of New Berlin, Wis.; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert C. Reed Sr. in 1967 and mother, Jessie Campbell Reed in 1991; parents-in-law, Keith and Edna McGarry; brother, Robert Reed Jr. and wife, Erna Reed; brother-in-law, Francis McGarry; and sister-in-law, Janet Hein.
Bill graduated from Viroqua HS in 1949, UW-La Crosse 1953 and UW-Madison in 1957. He served in the U.S. Army 1953-1955, in Japan, during the Korean Conflict. During his career of 36 years with Union Carbide, in business administration, they lived in St. Louis, Mo., Cincinnati, Needham, Mass., and Cherry Hill, N.J., before retiring back to Viroqua, in 1986. They enjoyed 20 years, there before moving east to Ithaca, N.Y., to be near daughter and family. Bill was active in church and community before suffering a stroke in 2015.