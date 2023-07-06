William was born on Veteran’s Day, November 11, 1925, to Ralph and Frances Roush in Des Moines, IA. He attended Iowa State and earned an engineering degree leading to a position with the John Deere Company. It was here that he met his wife, Eulonda, who was working as a secretary. Bill and Eulonda were married in 1950 and had two sons, Bill Jr. and Stanley. Bill and Eulonda moved to La Crosse in 1961, where he began working for the Trane Co. They made many friends in La Crosse and it became their lifelong home. Bill loved to play golf with his friends at the La Crosse Country Club. His sons caddied for him, and he helped teach them the game of golf. His son, Stanley caddied for him the day he shot a par 71 at the old La Crosse Country Club course that is now Forest Hills. The other passion of Bill’s life was his model airplane hobby. Bill constructed free flight airplanes from scratch with balsa wood and tissue. He then entered them in competitions. He was very accomplished in the hobby, accumulating many awards and several articles in newspapers and magazines. He was a loving and kind husband and father and will always be remembered for his humor and wit.