LA CROSSE—William V. “Doc” Estes, 92 of La Crosse, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Christ Episcopal Church, 111 N. 9th Street, La Crosse. Memorials may be given to the William Estes Choral Music Scholarship at UW-La Crosse. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.