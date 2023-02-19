William "Bill" Dorival

CALEDONIA, MN - William "Bill" Dorival, 92, of Caledonia, MN, passed away, February 16, 2023, at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove, MN.

Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Caledonia. Rev. Steven E. Meyer will officiate.

Military presentation of the flag will follow the service at the church by the United States Air Force Funeral Honor Guard.

Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until the time of service at the church. Services will be live-streamed on the Immanuel Lutheran Church (ELCA) Facebook page.

Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory in Caledonia is in charge of arrangements.

