CHIPPEWA FALLS — Willis E. Sarauer, 96, of Chippewa Falls passed away Saturday evening, Jan. 28, 2023, at Mayo Health System Hospital in Eau Claire.

“Willie” was born March 14, 1926, in Bloomer to Andrew and Dorothy (Dora) Sarauer and the family later moved to Chippewa Falls. He married Margery Swan on Sept. 11, 1945, and his career was with NSP as a meter reader in Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Thorp.

Willie was a creative guy who up until the last few months was still involved in keeping busy with any type of project and over the years enjoyed completing numerous indoor and outdoor improvement projects at his Popple Lake property.

He was a genuine “people” person, always cheerful, always ready to listen and chat. He encouraged and enjoyed many gatherings with family and friends and loved to listen to polka music.

Survivors include his son, Alan (Kristine) Sarauer of Chippewa Falls; daughter, Noreen (Patrick) Lynch of St. Paul, Minnesota; grandchildren: Kari (Geoff) Grindall, Mick (Jolene) Sarauer, Jennifer (Justin) Claypool, Nick (Krissa) Lyberg, Shawn (Kristy) Lynch, Kelly (Colin) Beere; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; sister, Darlene (Jack) Culbert; sister-in-law, Kathy Swan; brother-in-law, Dennis (Claire) Swan; several nieces and nephews; as well as his special friend, Kathy Hartman and her caring family; and helpful neighbor, Steve Tilbury.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Cecil, Sr. (Adeline) Swan; his wife in 2014; his brother and sister-in-law, Melvin (Mary Ann) Sarauer; sisters and brothers-in-law: Hilarine “Sis” and Duane Savaske, Donna (Merton) Monpas, Lanita (Mutz) and Norman Proulx; his wife’s sisters and brothers-in-law: Marceline (Sam) Popple, Eileen (Shorty) and Stanley Richter; his wife’s brothers: Duane Swan and Roman Swan; and wife’s brothers and sisters-in-law: Cecil (Ann) Swan, Jr. and Roland (Bessie) Swan.

No services will be held per Willie’s wishes. A private burial will be in the spring.

Chippewa Valley Cremation-Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family at this time.