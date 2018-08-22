ST. JOSEPH RIDGE — Wilma Marie (Bouska) Meyers, 86, of St. Joseph Ridge was called to her heavenly home Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018.
She was born Jan. 6, 1932, to Christ and Margaret (Reichenberg) Bouska.
She is survived by her children, Joyce (Jeff) Houghtaling, Diane (John) Sesvold, Tom (Sue) Meyers, Bill (Julie) Meyers, Joanne (Bruce) Cotterman and Kathy (Brian) Block; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Anthony and Leo; and infant sister, Evelyn.
A funeral Mass will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church at Middle Ridge, rural Rockland. Father Timothy Wells will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 2:30 p.m. until the time of Mass Friday, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Peter’s Catholic Church at Middle Ridge or the Coulee Region Humane Society. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, is in charge of arrangements. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.