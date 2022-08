WINONA — Winifred A. Brandes, age 93, of Winona, passed away on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Roger Metz Manor.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at St. Casimir’s Catholic Church in Winona. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery.