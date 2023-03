Winifred Harris Grover, age 98, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Tri-County Health Care Center in Whitehall, WI. A memorial service will be held Monday, April 3, 2023 at the Trempealeau United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Her full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.