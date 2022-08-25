LANSING, IA—Winifred “Winnie” L. Ferring, 91, of Lansing, IA, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Riverside Transitional Care Center in La Crosse, WI. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lansing. Burial will be at Gethsemane Catholic Cemetery in Lansing. Friends may greet the family from 9:30 AM until time of services at the church on Friday. Thornburg – Grau Funeral Home in Lansing is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lansing or to Riverside Transitional Care in La Crosse (2575 7th Street South, La Crosse, WI 54601).

Winifred Louise Ferring was born November 27, 1930, in Waukon, IA, the daughter of James Merle and Shirley (Nierling) Barthell. Winnie graduated from Waukon High School. On October 5, 1948, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, George Ferring, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Waukon. For the next 28 years, they farmed and raised their family in Lansing, IA. After the farming ended in 1976, Winnie went on to work at the Lansing Button Factory for 30 years. Then after “retiring” from that job, she worked at Thornton Manor in Lansing for another 15 years. Winnie loved her family and enjoyed cooking for all the family get-togethers. Playing cards, attending Kee High baseball games with George, and traveling with friends were her favorite pastimes. She was also well known for her love of cats. At the age of 10, Winnie started collecting cat figurines, which grew to a collection of 1800+ over the years. George and Winnie always had pet Siamese cats in their home; her favorite companions were her beloved lap cats, Angel and Alfie.

She is survived by two daughters: Marie (Jerry) Snider of La Crosse, WI, and Jackie (Tom) Conrad of La Crescent, MN; seven grandchildren: Rick Ferring, Jeff (Melissa) Snider, Jay (Sara Moczynski) Snider, Donny (Danielle Meyer) Tobin, Lindsy (Chris Dahl) Conrad, Ryan (Meagan) Conrad, and Ashly (Jantzen) Valentine; great-grandchildren: Jack, Emerson, Charlotte, Gander, Graham, Griffin, Carson, Elijah, Elaina, Lydia, Lennon, Luka, and McKenzie; and her sister, Luella Hart of Cedar Rapids, IA. Winnie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George in 2014; son, Larry Ferring; daughter, Georgia Tobin; two grandsons: Ronnie Ferring and Danny Jo Kiley; and two brothers: Bill and James A. Barthell.

Winnie’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at Riverside Transitional Care for their loving care and kindness.

Honorary casketbearers are Jeff Snider and Brett Bolson. Casketbearers are Ryan and Lindsy Conrad, Ashly Valentine, Jay Snider, Donny Tobin, and Rick Ferring.

Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com.