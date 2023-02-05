LA CROSSE — Wyman C. Hilbert, 99, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. February 9, 2023, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, La Crosse. Entombment with military honors will follow at the Garden Mausoleum of the Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered and a complete obituary may be found at www.FredricksonFuneralHomes.com.