Xay Dang Vang, 75, of La Crosse passed away in his home Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. He was born in the Village of Na Song, Muang Nga district, Xiengkhouang Province, Laos, June 6, 1945, to Wa Soua Vang and Keu Yang.

He spent most of his childhood on the farm helping his parents. He later pursued his secondary education in the capital of Vientiane, Laos, from 1961 to 1962.

On Oct. 9, 1963, he was recruited by the U.S. C.I.A (Central Intelligence Agency) in Long Cheng for National Homeland Security for six months. He completed his military basic training at Ft. McCoy, Vientiane Province. He was commissioned with Company Unit 205/4 commanded by Major Cher Cha Vang. His rank was Lieutenant ID# 22198; Battalion #205 commanded by Colonel Nhia Sue Yang; Regiment #23 commanded by Colonel Wa Seng Vang; Military Region #2 commanded by Major General Vang Pao. With great confidence and trust, General Vang Pao assigned him to oversee the uniform sewing machine buildings, pilot quarters, foreign dignitary and the Royal Lao guest houses, from 1964 to 1966. From Jan. 6, 1966, until 1973, he was reassigned to supervise the U.S. C.I.A Secret War funding in the capital of Vientiane, Laos. In 1975, he went back to the U.S. C.I.A headquarter based in Long Cheng, to supervise the logistic programs for refugees in Muang Cha and Muang Ong districts, until the U.S. C.I.A withdrew from the Vietnam War in Laos.