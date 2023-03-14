EAGLE POINT — Yvonne (Bergeron) Bernier, a longtime resident of Eagle Point, passed away at Cornell Health Services in Cornell on March 12, 2023, at the age of 86.

Yvonne was born on Dec. 24, 1936, to Francis and Catherine (Jankowski) Bergeron. Yvonne grew up on the family farm in Eagle Point, and she lived in the farmhouse all of her 86 years. Yvonne attended Victory School with her four sisters and later graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1954.

On Oct. 5, 1954, Yvonne married John “Jack” Bernier at Sacred Heart Church in Jim Falls. Yvonne helped on the farm and also worked outside the home while raising four children.

Yvonne initially worked at National Presto Industries as personal secretary to the manufacturing supervisor and later at St. Joseph’s Hospital, where she met the ambulance, registered patients and was a switchboard operator. She was also a dental assistant and full-time day care provider for her granddaughter. Yvonne’s most recent position for the past 25 years, which she was still performing until just weeks before she took ill, was with Chippewa County Department of Aging, as a site manager for the ADRC nutrition program. Yvonne absolutely loved this position and was upset if a snow storm closed the facility and she could not go to work. Yvonne thought of her co-workers and volunteers as family and thoroughly enjoyed seeing the many participants in the meals program.

Yvonne is survived by her four children: Jackie (Jim) Lane of Bloomer, Bob (Bev) Bernier of Colfax, Pam (Gary) Bathke of Bloomer, and Dave (Kim) Bernier of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren: Ben (Cory) Lane, Sarah Lane, Colette (Joe) Bauer, Brittany (Chris) Zenner, Kelsey (Trevor) Stromquist, Kevin (Nicole) Bathke, Katie (John) Oliver; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters: Shoshana “Joyce” Albert of Israel, Bonnie (Tom) Hendricks of Bloomer; and brother-in-law, Fred Holtz of Chippewa Falls. Yvonne will also be greatly missed by Tiny, her beloved cat who never left her side.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents; sister and brother-in-law, JoAnne (Don) Kouba, sister, Carol Holtz; granddaughter, Kristen Bathke and grandson, Korey Bernier.

The family would like to thank the staff at Cornell Health Services for their kind and compassionate care, with a special thank you to Yvonne’s granddaughter, Katie, for all of her loving support at the facility.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Sacred Heart Church in Jim Falls with the visitation beginning at 9 a.m. at the church. The ceremony will be officiated by Rev. Eric Linzmaier. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Eagleton Cemetery.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.