CHIPPEWA FALLS — Yvonne “Bonnie” Catherine Briggs, 85, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at her residence surrounded in love by her family under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Yvonne was born Sept. 21, 1937, the youngest of eleven children to Philip and Frances (Anderl) Greening. She graduated from McDonell High School in 1955 and went on to marry her one love and soulmate, Kenneth R. Briggs, on June 24, 1961, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls.

Yvonne was a devoted and loving wife to her husband of 60 years before his passing in January 2022. Her life’s joy was being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was happiest at family events surrounded by stories and laughter. She also enjoyed gardening and had the greenest of green thumbs. Some of her favorite pass times were crossword puzzles and quilting, making beautiful quilts for each of her children and grandchildren throughout the years.

Yvonne is survived by her children, Kathy Briggs, Lawrence (Kathy) Briggs, Mark (Kristina) Briggs, Julie (John) Manka, Debra (Kevin) Hare and Patricia (Jason) Hinke; grandchildren, Alana Roshell, Jacob (Elizabeth) Briggs, Alissa Briggs, Corey Henderson, Nathan Briggs, Samual Briggs, Garrett (Allison) Nelson, Chase Nelson, Owen Hare, Ethan Hare, Trent Hinke, Taylor Hinke and Riley Hinke; great-grandchildren, Amelia Briggs, Jackson Bohl and Brooks Nelson; brothers, Patrick Greening and Ambrose (Jackie) Greening.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Philip, Larry, Cletus, Leon, Paul and Joseph; and sisters, Patricia and Mary.

Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Brandon Guenther will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls and from 11 a.m. until the time of services at noon Wednesday at the church. There will be a Christian vigil service at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

