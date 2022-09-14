Yvonne J. Larson

Yvonne J. Larson, age 84, of Westby, WI, died on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. She was born September 12, 1937, the daughter of Chris and Gertrude (Lenser) Johnson.

Yvonne graduated from Holmen High School in 1955 and went on to marry Kenneth F. Larson on September 21, 1963. She earned her teaching certificate from Wisconsin State College La Crosse and taught in a one room school near Bangor.

In 1972, Yvonne and Ken moved to rural Westby, where they farmed until their retirement. She was an avid Wisconsin sports fan and enjoyed all levels of men's and women's competition equally. Yvonne's greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Yvonne is survived by her daughter, Linda (Tim) Eddy; three granddaughters: Nina, Hannah, and Clara Eddy; two brothers: Wilbur (Darlene) and Gary (Jan) Johnson; and two sisters: Louanne Greene and Mary (Larry) Olson. In addition to her parents, Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband, Ken, on September 14, 2020; and two brothers: Donald and Douglas Johnson.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no formal funeral services. A private family burial will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse, WI. A Celebration of Yvonne's Life will be held at a later date, which will be announced.

