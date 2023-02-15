CADOTT — Yvonne Louise Kunz, 95, formerly of Cadott, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Homeplace in Stanley in the care of St. Croix Hospice.

She was born on Dec. 5, 1927, to Arthur W. and Eva M. (Nunke) Kunz in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Yvonne received her bachelor’s degree in education from Marquette University and taught for 44 years in the Catholic School System in Milwaukee, Edson, Wausau, Alabama, Australia, Dickeyville, Boyd and Chippewa Falls.

Following retirement, she did volunteer driving for the Department of Aging for 15 years and also did volunteer work in the Cadott Public Library.

She enjoyed driving, traveling, walking, reading, puzzles, coloring and working with canvas.

Yvonne is survived by her sister, LaVern (Ted) Arneson of Cadott; sister-in-law, Lucille Kunz of Cottage Grove; nieces: Bonita (Dick) Mickelson of Winter, Wisconsin, Debbie (Duane “Skip”) Greene of Cadott, Mary Kunz of Poynette, Laura Kunz of McFarland, and Deborah Kunz of Madison; nephews: Kenneth Arneson of Cornell, Ronald (Barb) Arneson of Cadott, Gordon (Terri) Arneson of Fond du Lac, and David (Susan) Kunz of Northwood, Iowai; also survived by many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews and a great-great-great-nephew.

She was preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Eva Kunz; brother, Robert Kunz; nephews: Richard Kunz and Joseph Kunz; great-niece, Billie Jo Mickelson and a great-great-nephew, Andruw Mickelson.

A service of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the Leiser Funeral Home, 511 N. Main St., Cadott, with Deacon Ned Willkom officiating. Interment will be in the St. Rose Catholic Cemetery, Town of Sigel, Cadott, following the service.

A visitation will be one hour prior to the services Thursday morning at the funeral home.

