CORNELL—Yvonne “Vonnie” Finses, age 82, of Cornell, WI, passed away at home on May 22, 2023.

She graduated from Cornell High School in 1958.

She married Thomas “Tim” Finses, her high school sweetheart at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Drywood, WI on April 27, 1963.

They were blessed with two wonderful daughters, Sheralyn Kay and LeAnne Marie.

Vonnie enjoyed making quilts, baking, reading, shopping and spending time with her husband, family and friends. Vonnie and Tim very much enjoyed being part of a card club with their dearest friends for 45 years.

Vonnie is survived by her husband of 60 years; her daughters: Sheralyn (Ken) Saddler of Wayzata, MN, LeAnne (Terry) Dehmer of St. Michael, MN; four grandchildren: Nicholas (Brita) Saddler, Abigail (David) Ortiz, Michael Dehmer and Matthew Dehmer; her brothers: Ron (Judy) Swoboda, Jim (Irene) Swoboda, and Mark (Roseanne) Swoboda; and a sister-in-law, Dana (Finses) Johnson. There is also an extended family of an aunt, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Herman and Agnes Swoboda, her sister, Janet Liddell, her brother-in-law, Jerry Liddell, and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

A private funeral service will be held.

Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cornell, WI.