TOMAH—Zola Iona Finch, 97 of Tomah passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the Serenity House. She was born on July 19, 1925, to John and Lara G. (Butteris) Tremelling in Edmund, WI. On September 6, 1942, Zola was united to Edwin Amos Finch at the Lone Rock Church, New Lisbon. He preceded her in death on January 1, 2003. Throughout the years, the Finch home was always open to whomever needed a place. With the hustle and bustle of a full house, Zola always found time to serve a homecooked meal for anyone who came through the doors. A family and friends favorite where her delicious fritters and strawberry jam. Aside from raising her family, Zola waitressed, worked for Union Camp, as a demo server at Mega Foods, and a job she enjoyed later in life as a Walmart greeter. Most recently Zola was known as the “Lady Dog Walker” from her daily walks with her beloved four-legged companion Jesse around Lake Tomah. Zola was a faithful and devoted member of Bethel Baptist Church, active in many church activities including teaching Sunday School. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.