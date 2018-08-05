Subscribe for 33¢ / day

The following people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Jacob Adams, Holmen, and Montaya Harter, La Crosse

Mitchell Anderson, Grand Rapids, and Carly Kiesow, Forest Lake

Paul Berendes, Onalaska, and Kristi Umberger, Genoa

David Bunders and Angela Laffe, both of Onalaska

Michael Deal and Kristen Linzmeier, both of La Crosse

Joseph Diegnan and Rachel Wanta, both of La Crosse

Daniel Duquette and Rachel Wanta, both of La Crosse

Hans Gilbertson and Jamie Slaby, both of Holland

Evan Gundlach and Megan Collins, both of Onalaska

Alexander Hauer and Katelyn Kotek, both of La Crosse

Justin Ikert and Jamie Bartlett, both of Bangor

Joshua Kocimski and Terry Teske, both of La Crosse

Jacob Leis and Taylor Goodine, both of La Crosse

Shawn Moldenhauer and Cecilia Scott, both of La Crosse

Zachary Noethe and April Wolford, both of La Crosse

Jeffrey Patten and Katelyn Radsek, both of Onalaska

Matthew Ruegg and Ashley Quellhorst, both of Onalaska

Adam Schneider, Boston, and Amanda Brandhagen, La Crosse

George Simdars and Jessica Waller, both of La Crosse

Mitchell Steinke and Courtney Brusoe, both of Onalaska

Mitchell Swartout and Judith Cappel, both of Denver

Michael Swartz and Jessica Oakes, both of La Crosse

Luke Vanderheyden and Rebecca Starkweather, both of Holmen

Houadou Yang and Sophie Chase, both of La Crosse

