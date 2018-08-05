The following people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
Jacob Adams, Holmen, and Montaya Harter, La Crosse
Mitchell Anderson, Grand Rapids, and Carly Kiesow, Forest Lake
Paul Berendes, Onalaska, and Kristi Umberger, Genoa
David Bunders and Angela Laffe, both of Onalaska
Michael Deal and Kristen Linzmeier, both of La Crosse
Joseph Diegnan and Rachel Wanta, both of La Crosse
Daniel Duquette and Rachel Wanta, both of La Crosse
Hans Gilbertson and Jamie Slaby, both of Holland
Evan Gundlach and Megan Collins, both of Onalaska
Alexander Hauer and Katelyn Kotek, both of La Crosse
Justin Ikert and Jamie Bartlett, both of Bangor
Joshua Kocimski and Terry Teske, both of La Crosse
Jacob Leis and Taylor Goodine, both of La Crosse
Shawn Moldenhauer and Cecilia Scott, both of La Crosse
Zachary Noethe and April Wolford, both of La Crosse
Jeffrey Patten and Katelyn Radsek, both of Onalaska
Matthew Ruegg and Ashley Quellhorst, both of Onalaska
Adam Schneider, Boston, and Amanda Brandhagen, La Crosse
George Simdars and Jessica Waller, both of La Crosse
Mitchell Steinke and Courtney Brusoe, both of Onalaska
Mitchell Swartout and Judith Cappel, both of Denver
Michael Swartz and Jessica Oakes, both of La Crosse
Luke Vanderheyden and Rebecca Starkweather, both of Holmen
Houadou Yang and Sophie Chase, both of La Crosse