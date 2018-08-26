Subscribe for 33¢ / day

The following people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

  • Austin Beirne and Eva Gleason, both of La Crosse
  • Jordon Bryson and Sarah Sodko, both of La Crosse
  • Jared Buddenhagen and Jessica Yahnke, both of La Crosse
  • Timothy Burkhalter and Emily Millen, both of La Crosse
  • Benjamin Clausen and Sydney McCarthey, both of Winona, Minnesota
  • Daniel Culligan, Coon Valley, and Courtney O'Laughlin, Shelby
  • Trenton Davis and Traci Lund, both of Onalaska
  • Michael Dumke and Rachel Anderson, both of Shelby
  • Gary Giesler Jr. and Aimee Mellang, both of Rosemount
  • Lance Hutzenbuhler and Elisabeth Arnold, both of West Salem
  • Gary Mahan and Kristina Prudhomme, both of Shelby
  • Isaac Marcou and Danielle Dillard, both of Bangor
  • Ryan Mathews and Erin Dunlap, both of La Crosse
  • Robb Olson and Kristina McLinn, both of La Crosse
  • Samuel Pleggenkuhle and Samantha VanRiper, both of Holmen
  • Stuart Roble and Rebecca Roverud, both of La Crescent
  • David Rudersdorf and Mary Davis, both of Holmen
  • Bryan Strand and Kristine Moon, both of Holmen
  • Yang Thao and Ly Vang, both of La Crosse
  • Anthony Thornton, La Crosse, and Kaitlin Seeger, West Salem

