The following people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
- Austin Beirne and Eva Gleason, both of La Crosse
- Jordon Bryson and Sarah Sodko, both of La Crosse
- Jared Buddenhagen and Jessica Yahnke, both of La Crosse
- Timothy Burkhalter and Emily Millen, both of La Crosse
- Benjamin Clausen and Sydney McCarthey, both of Winona, Minnesota
- Daniel Culligan, Coon Valley, and Courtney O'Laughlin, Shelby
- Trenton Davis and Traci Lund, both of Onalaska
- Michael Dumke and Rachel Anderson, both of Shelby
- Gary Giesler Jr. and Aimee Mellang, both of Rosemount
- Lance Hutzenbuhler and Elisabeth Arnold, both of West Salem
- Gary Mahan and Kristina Prudhomme, both of Shelby
- Isaac Marcou and Danielle Dillard, both of Bangor
- Ryan Mathews and Erin Dunlap, both of La Crosse
- Robb Olson and Kristina McLinn, both of La Crosse
- Samuel Pleggenkuhle and Samantha VanRiper, both of Holmen
- Stuart Roble and Rebecca Roverud, both of La Crescent
- David Rudersdorf and Mary Davis, both of Holmen
- Bryan Strand and Kristine Moon, both of Holmen
- Yang Thao and Ly Vang, both of La Crosse
- Anthony Thornton, La Crosse, and Kaitlin Seeger, West Salem