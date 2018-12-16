Try 1 month for 99¢

The following people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Neil Newman and Heather Coleman, both of La Crosse

John Alibrandi III and Whitney Welch, both of La Crosse

Caleb Dupae, Onalaska, and Brielle Larson, Hamilton

Dimitar Dzikov and Kylie Mason, both of La Crosse

Corey Jansen and Morgan Heller, both of La Crosse

Benjamin Lawson and Leah Ross, both of La Crosse

Andrew Peterson and Kendra Jankowski, both of Campbell

David Ring and Brianna Manguson, both of La Crosse

Cristen Sjolander and Jennifer Spence, both of Onalaska

Bradley Thompson, Clear Lake, and Lauren Kummer, La Crosse

