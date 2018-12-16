The following people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
Neil Newman and Heather Coleman, both of La Crosse
John Alibrandi III and Whitney Welch, both of La Crosse
Caleb Dupae, Onalaska, and Brielle Larson, Hamilton
Dimitar Dzikov and Kylie Mason, both of La Crosse
Corey Jansen and Morgan Heller, both of La Crosse
Benjamin Lawson and Leah Ross, both of La Crosse
Andrew Peterson and Kendra Jankowski, both of Campbell
David Ring and Brianna Manguson, both of La Crosse
Cristen Sjolander and Jennifer Spence, both of Onalaska
Bradley Thompson, Clear Lake, and Lauren Kummer, La Crosse