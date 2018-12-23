Try 1 month for 99¢

The following people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Thomas Anderson and Shiow Chang, both of Onalaska

Andrew Cleaver and Alyssa Scovell, both of Holmen

Richard Gilbert and Taylor Hoeft, both of Eagle Lake

Jared Gilbertson and Michelle Pless, both of La Crosse

Jonathon Horne and Kylie Mannion, both of La Crosse

Connor McMorrow, Woodbury, and Sierra Russ, Oakdale

Patrick Ravenscroft, Onalaska, and Brittany Fraser, Holmen

Trevor Saley and Allison Polster, both of Holmen

Shawn Wilson and Meghan Boggs, La Crosse

Robert Zellers and Alesha Schandelmeier Zellers, both of Onalaska

