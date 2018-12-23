The following people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
Thomas Anderson and Shiow Chang, both of Onalaska
Andrew Cleaver and Alyssa Scovell, both of Holmen
Richard Gilbert and Taylor Hoeft, both of Eagle Lake
Jared Gilbertson and Michelle Pless, both of La Crosse
Jonathon Horne and Kylie Mannion, both of La Crosse
Connor McMorrow, Woodbury, and Sierra Russ, Oakdale
Patrick Ravenscroft, Onalaska, and Brittany Fraser, Holmen
Trevor Saley and Allison Polster, both of Holmen
Shawn Wilson and Meghan Boggs, La Crosse
Robert Zellers and Alesha Schandelmeier Zellers, both of Onalaska