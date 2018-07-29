Subscribe for 33¢ / day

The following people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

William Addison and Angela Hert, both of Onalaska

Nicholas Barnes and Kendra Woyahn, both of Campbell

Andrew Barth and Megan Amann, both of La Crosse

Dennis Burger Jr. and Cheyenne Lara, both of La Crosse

Zacharie Cook and Margaret Heafy, both of La Crosse

Matthew Haffemann and Marissa Bartz, both of Onalaska

Mathew Halverson, De Soto, and Kathryn Boland, La Crosse

John Hanson and Nella Adams, both of Holmen

Nicklaus Harding, La Crosse, and Lauren Sutton, Onalaska

Vincent Hoehn and Ashley Heckel, both of La Crosse

Derek Kubicek and Kate Willadsen, both of La Crosse

Craig Larson and Brooklynn Sullivan, both of Shelby

Michael Roswurm and Marshel Witt, both of La Crosse

Kayla Schears and Beth Stuhr, both of Farmington

Adam Schroeder and Courtney Johnson, both of La Crosse

Jeremy Schroeder and Valerie Wilmink, both of La Crosse

Conor Schultz and Blaise Johnson Augustyniak, both of Onalaska

Jordan Theede and Taylor Winjum, both of Rushford

Nathan Tourville and Brooke Schaefer, both of Onalaska

Nicolas Weaver and Kayla Ewer, both of Holmen

Tyler Westpfahl and Leah Illies, both of La Crosse

