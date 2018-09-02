Subscribe for 33¢ / day

The following people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Kevin Churchill and Amy VanRiper, both of Onalaska

Dalton Cook and Shawna Whalen, both of Winona

Dustin Garrity and Anne Jackson, both of Holmen

Anthony Haggerty and Nicole Jones, both of La Crosse

Bart Kuhlmann and Mindy Curry, both of Bangor

Paul Leehey IV and Morgan Herried, both of La Crosse

Franz Lettner, Holmen, and Danielle Aasen, Onalaska

Jacob McCracken and Kaycie Simon, both of Holmen

Keane Moore and Alyssa Brown, both of Bangor

Troy Norman and Mindy Hansmeier, both of Onalaska

Clinton Parkes and Linda Pickett, both of Greenfield

Nathan Pendexter and Emily Ender, both of West Salem

Joel Schlosser and Amy Schultz, both of La Crosse

Jakob Smith and Carmen Springborn, both of La Crosse

Jacob Warren and Danielle Nelson, both of Onalaska

Damian Wera and Sara Schneider, both of Holmen

Allen Zielke and Alicia Johnson, both of La Crosse

