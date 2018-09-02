The following people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
Kevin Churchill and Amy VanRiper, both of Onalaska
Dalton Cook and Shawna Whalen, both of Winona
Dustin Garrity and Anne Jackson, both of Holmen
Anthony Haggerty and Nicole Jones, both of La Crosse
Bart Kuhlmann and Mindy Curry, both of Bangor
Paul Leehey IV and Morgan Herried, both of La Crosse
Franz Lettner, Holmen, and Danielle Aasen, Onalaska
Jacob McCracken and Kaycie Simon, both of Holmen
Keane Moore and Alyssa Brown, both of Bangor
Troy Norman and Mindy Hansmeier, both of Onalaska
Clinton Parkes and Linda Pickett, both of Greenfield
Nathan Pendexter and Emily Ender, both of West Salem
Joel Schlosser and Amy Schultz, both of La Crosse
Jakob Smith and Carmen Springborn, both of La Crosse
Jacob Warren and Danielle Nelson, both of Onalaska
Damian Wera and Sara Schneider, both of Holmen
Allen Zielke and Alicia Johnson, both of La Crosse