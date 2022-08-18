 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Armani, others flee wildfire on Sicilian island retreat

  • 0

MILAN (AP) — Fashion designer Giorgio Armani and dozens of others were forced to flee from their vacation villas overnight as firefighters worked to extinguish the remnants of two wildfires on the Sicilian island of Pantelleria on Thursday.

A photo shows flames that appear to encroach on Armani’s villa, but his press office said they stopped short of the property. Armani and guests evacuated to a boat in the harbor overnight.

The head of the region’s civil protection agency, Salvatore Cocina, said arson is suspected in two wildfires that forced around 30 people to seek refuge in boats or on safer parts of the island. Firefighters used Canadair planes to douse the flames, along with ground teams to protect homes. Authorities said no structures appeared to have been lost.

The island’s mayor, Vincenzo Campo, told the ANSA news agency two Canadairs were working on putting out the last flames on difficult terrain and that the wind had dropped off.

People are also reading…

"After the great fear of last evening and the night spent at work, Pantelleria is returning to normal," Campo said. “It seems the worst is over.”

Local officials appealed for any information that would help identify the cause of the blaze, which started in two points 400 meters (a quarter-mile) apart.

Pantelleria, located between Sicily and the Tunisia, is a popular beach and trekking destination that includes ancient archaeological sites and natural geographic formations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Robert Theodore Moss

Robert Theodore Moss

Robert “Bobby, Bob, Rob” Theodore Moss passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the age of 67. Bobby as called by many, was born on a foggy, …

Peter James Kowal

Peter James Kowal

TAYLOR—Peter James Kowal of Taylor, WI, passed away on August 13, 2022. Pete passed peacefully in his home with his wife by his side listening…

Alan P. "Al" Bliss

Alan P. "Al" Bliss

LA CROSSE — Alan P. “Al” Bliss, age 55, of La Crosse passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at his home. A celebration of life will be held at…

Alan H. Calkins

Alan H. Calkins

CHIPPEWA FALLS—Alan H. Calkins, 74, of Chippewa Falls, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

William David Krohn

William David Krohn

GOODYEAR, AZ—William David Krohn, age 59 of Goodyear, AZ died December 10, 2019, in Goodyear, AZ. He was born August 25, 1960, in Madison, WI …

Patrick Michael Crogg

Patrick Michael Crogg

Patrick Michael Crogg was born March 15, 1955, to the late George and Susan (Krumenauer) Crogg in Cadott, Wisconsin. Born with Down syndrome, …

John R. Paulus

John R. Paulus

John R. Paulus, age 75, passed away after battling leukemia on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center.

Robert A. Peterson

Robert A. Peterson

JANESVILLE — Robert A. Peterson, age 69, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care-Janesville, Wisconsin. …

Nathan Lawrence Oium

Nathan Lawrence Oium

LA FARGE—Nathan Lawrence Oium, age 44, of rural La Farge, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 1, 1978, in V…

Watch Now: Related Video

Door colors can earn or save you thousands of dollars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News