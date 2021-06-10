As children return to classrooms, stores expect strong sales

"The economy and consumer spending have proven to be much more resilient than initially forecasted,” said Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the retail trade group, in a statement. “The combination of vaccine distribution, fiscal stimulus and private-sector ingenuity have put millions of Americans back to work."

While NRF noted risks related to worker shortages, an overheating economy, tax increases and over-regulation, it pointed out that overall households are healthier, and consumers are showing their ability and willingness to spend.

The downside is that many retailers may not be able to fully capitalize on this sudden surge of spending. For many items produced overseas, stores had to place their orders at least six months ago, and they were conservative, says Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard and former CEO and chairman of Saks Inc. He also cited the logjam at ports, making it difficult for retailers to bring in goods to their stores.

“The supply chain is backed up. The ports are backed up,” he said. “You're going to find scarcity." He said that a number of retailers he has spoken to are having to air ship items instead of transport them by boat in order to have them get to the stores in time for back-to-school.