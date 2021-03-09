5 Things Agents Wish People Knew About Insurance

The answer is no. Insurance is designed to cover sudden, accidental damage, not regular maintenance. “We’re not going to replace [an] old pipe,” Wong says, “but if the pipe accidentally burst and ruined the wall and the flooring,” that would be covered.

A gap in coverage can be costly

There are various reasons you might let your car insurance policy lapse, whether you’re having trouble paying your bills or you no longer own a vehicle. But this could cost you, Pratt says. “People tend to shop insurance after they’ve already canceled their insurance, [but] unfortunately that’s a huge negative” when calculating your price.

After a gap in coverage, insurers view customers as riskier and charge higher rates.

You can avoid this by shopping for quotes before your policy expires, buying non-owner car insurance if you’re between vehicles and asking your carrier for leniency if you’re struggling to make payments.

You can’t get coverage for something that’s already happened