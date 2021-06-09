Car Theft Is Up in the U.S.: Here’s How to Cover Yourself

Never leave your keys in the car. It may seem harmless if the car is parked in your driveway, but theft is often a crime of opportunity. About 11% of vehicles stolen in 2019 had the keys left inside, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Lock up. Always lock the doors and trunk and roll up the car's windows.

Park your car in a safe place. Park in a garage or in a well-lit, highly visible area, preferably in view of a security camera if you park on public property. Avoid leaving your car in an unmonitored parking lot for long periods of time.

Consider installing motion-sensor security lights where you park at night. These lights may scare off thieves.

Use antitheft systems. This can include car alarms, tracking systems, external steering wheel locks, window etching and tire locks. You can also buy antitheft devices specifically for catalytic converters.

Install a vehicle immobilizing device that can prevent the hot-wiring of your car. Devices can include kill switches, smart keys and wireless ignition authentication.