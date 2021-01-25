High Car Insurance Rates? Bad Credit May Be to Blame

Is it fair?

Consumer advocacy groups including United Policyholders assert that the practice of using credit to set insurance prices is discriminatory. Bach says it is particularly unfair for blue-collar workers and the unemployed.

But the tide may be turning. Michigan’s ban on the practice went into effect last year, and certain insurers are choosing not to use credit to set rates. Drivers in Texas can get a car insurance quote from Dillo without credit as a factor; Root Insurance, which analyzes applicants’ driving patterns via smartphone before issuing policies, has pledged to remove credit scores from its pricing model by 2025.

Apart from the four states that already forbid using credit to set auto insurance rates, other states, including Maryland, Oregon and Utah, don’t allow insurers to use credit to deny initial applications, cancel policies or raise rates based solely on credit history. Now, amid the Black Lives Matter movement and the likely impact of COVID-19 on Americans’ personal finances, concerns about discrimination and credit are being more closely examined, Bach notes.