How Insurance Fraud Costs You Money

Insurance companies are using digital technology to fight back. Matthew Smith, executive director of the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud, or CAIF, says 95% of companies use some kind of anti-fraud technology and nearly 60% use artificial intelligence.

This technology can detect possible insurance fraud in several ways. Artificial intelligence can scan hundreds of thousands of claims to find duplicates, for example, or alert the insurer if someone claiming to be injured posts a beach volleyball selfie online.

Automating fraud investigations can save insurers a lot of money, but it may not reduce your premiums, Smith says. He’s concerned insurers will rely too heavily on fraud-detection software, viewing it as a cheap substitute for human investigators, and pocket the savings.

This approach, Smith says, is an aspect of insurance fraud that organizations such as CAIF are watching closely. “In our view, if a company is knowingly and intentionally passing along the cost of insurance fraud and not doing everything reasonably in their power to investigate it, that too constitutes insurance fraud,” he says.

How to prevent insurance fraud