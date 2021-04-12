How Much Car Insurance Do You Really Need?

Both are optional unless you lease or finance a car. If you’re driving an expensive vehicle that would be difficult to replace, full coverage could offer some peace of mind after an accident. If your car has low cash value, or you’re willing to pay for a replacement, you’re probably better off skipping comprehensive and collision.

If you do buy collision and comprehensive coverage, pay attention to the deductible — how much you pay out of pocket before your insurance pays out for a claim. Collision and comprehensive deductibles tend to range from $250 to $1,000; choose an amount you could afford to pay in a jam.

Uninsured motorist coverage is recommended

About 1 in 8 drivers on the road don’t have car insurance, according to 2019 data from the Insurance Research Council. If you’re hit by one of them, you may be out of luck unless you have uninsured motorist coverage — or underinsured motorist coverage in case the person whose car hits yours doesn't have enough liability insurance. They're often sold together, in limited amounts like liability coverage.

While many states don’t require it, Roberts recommends adding it to your policy anyway. “Why would you insure other people’s stuff and not your own?” he asks.