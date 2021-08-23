How Your Driving Habits Can Lower Your Insurance Bill

In general, insurers monitor behavior such as:

How many miles you drive.

The time of day you’re driving.

Hard braking.

Speeding and accelerating.

Cell phone use (if tracking is done with an app).

How telematics insurance works

After you sign up for a telematics program, your insurer will start tracking your driving through a mobile app or a device that plugs into your car’s diagnostic port.

What happens next depends on your program. Based on the data collected, your insurer will give you either a new car insurance rate or a discount off your current base rate.

Your updated rate may be cheaper than what you were originally paying, but not always. You may end up paying more if you’re deemed an unsafe driver.

With discount programs, your rate isn’t directly affected by your driving behavior. However, it can make an impact on how much of a discount you earn. The safer you drive, the bigger the discount.

How much you can save

Savings vary by company, ranging from 5% to 40%. Some companies even give discounts just for signing up.