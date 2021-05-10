Navigating Car Insurance as a Transgender or Nonbinary Driver

Why does gender matter?

You may be wondering, why do insurers need to know your gender to begin with?

Some studies show a correlation between gender and driving habits. For instance, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found that male drivers were nearly twice as likely as females to be involved in a fatal crash for almost every year from 1975 to 2019.

Still, advocates like the Consumer Federation of America, a nonprofit group in Washington, D.C., argue that charging a good driver a higher rate based on gender alone is discriminatory.

After all, gender "really does not tell you anything about someone's driving history," Arrowood says.

Gender-based pricing is banned when setting car insurance rates in seven states: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. And in Oregon, gender-based pricing is allowed, but insurers must provide rates for anyone who chooses a gender-neutral option on their driver’s license.

Rates for men and women may vary less than you think